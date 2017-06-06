EU declares BD ‘high-risk’ country; no ban on cargo: Menon

DHAKA : Civil Aviation and Tourism Minister Rashed Khan Menon on Tuesday said the European Union (EU) has enlisted Bangladesh as a ‘high-risk’ country for operating cargo services by air and sea to its member countries, reports UNB.

The minister further said they did not impose any embargo on the cargo operation services or issued any letter to the government of Bangladesh in this regard.

Menon came up with the disclosure while talking to journalists at his office in the capital.

He said EU Ambassador to Bangladesh Pierre Mayaudon held a meeting with chairman of the Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (Caab) Air Vice-Marshal Ehsanul Gani Chowdhury and discussed measures to ensure three security measures that Bangladesh needs to resume the direct cargo services.

The measures include Explosives Detection Systems (EDS), Explosive trace detection (ETD) and hundred percent scanning of cargo, including employing the dog squad.

The minister said, “We’ve already bought EDS machines. A team will visit the USA on June 19 to inspect the systems. It’ll be installed by the end of July or in the first week of August.”

“Installing ETD will take some time but we’ve introduced the hundred per cent scanning system. We’ve also been using the dog squad of Rab and BGB in this regard,” he added.

By the time, Bangladesh will have to use a third country to scan cargo to be sent to the EU countries, Menon added.

In response to a question, Menon said this ban is not on Biman services but on Bangladesh as a whole.

Replying to another question, the minister said Bangladesh will not take any position rover severing ties with Qatar by seven Gulf countries.