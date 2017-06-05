Entry, exit restrictions for BD travellers to India removed

DHAKA : India has removed the entry and exit restrictions on visas issued to Bangladesh nationals from 24 international airports and integrated check posts (ICPs) at Haridaspur and Gede as per their revised guidelines, reports UNB.

The international airports are Ahmedabad, Amousi (Lucknow), Varanasi, Bangalore, Calicut, Chennai, Cochin, Coimbatore, Dabolim (Goa), Delhi, Gaya, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Kolkata, Mangalore, Mumbai, Nagpur, Pune, Amritsar, Trichy, Trivandrum, Bagdogra and Chandigarh.

The revised guidelines are aimed at further liberalising the movement of Bangladesh nationals to India in an effort to strengthen people-to-people contacts, said the Indian High Commission in Dhaka on Monday.