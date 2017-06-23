Eid without beloved family on DU campus

DHAKA : Eid-Ul-Fitr, the biggest religious festive of the Muslims, brings the community close to each other and cements the relations of friendship and family ties, reports UNB.

Everyone wants to enjoy this day with his beloved family members, friends and relatives. But it is not possible all time for various reasons.

Dhaka University went to a long Eid vacation starting from June 1 to July 9. Most of the students have already gone to their village homes to avoid traffic ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr. Sarder, a master's student of Health Economics and a resident of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Hall who also didn't go home last year, said, "It's really different situation for me to celebrate the Eid without the presence of my family and my dear and near ones. I will try to keep myself in touch with my family members, well wishers making phone calls." Each and every hall of the university is already empty now. But every year a few numbers of students have to stay on the campus miles away from their sweet homes for various reasons.

While talking to some of them, they presented their many reasons of staying on the campus during the Eid festival and these are as follows: Rassel Alamin from Barisal and a residential student of DU Bijoy Ekattor Hall said he is thinking not to go to his ancestral house this year to celebrate the Eid due to departmental exams and taking preparations for job tests.

“If you want to succeed in life, you must sacrifice something. I dream to live with my family members here in Dhaka. Good result and hard working are the only ways to materialise my dream,” he said.

Apart from Muslims students, a good number of non-Muslim students of the university pass the Eid vacation on the campus. One of them, Mallay Datta, a resident student of Jagannath Hall, said, "Though I am not Muslim but I, along with my other friends, will join the Eid celebration and invite the Muslim students to our hall for a feast." The hall authorities arranges special menu for the students who stay at hall during Eid, he continued. DU Bijoy Ekattor Hall Provost Dr Abu Jafar Md Shafiul Alam Bhuiyan said, "Like every year, hall authorities will arrange special food items for the students who will stay at halls on Eid day so that they can enjoy the day in a festive mood."