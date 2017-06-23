Eid home-goers face long tailbacks, slow traffic

DHAKA : Home-bound people got stuck on different highways and roads on Thursday due to serious traffic chaos as a large number of vehicles left the capital for many destinations of the country ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr, reports UNB.

In Gazipur, the Dhaka-Tangail highway experienced a long tailback, inflicting immeasurable sufferings to the home-bound passengers.

Highway police sources said two vehicles went out of order in two separate places on Dhaka-Tangail highway early Thursday morning, causing tailback on the highway.

Traffic was seen moving slowly at Chandra and Kaliakoir points of the district following heavy pressure of vehicles.

Besides, a heavy pressure of vehicles was noticed on Dhaka-Mymensingh highway at Chandana intersection point, keeping several hundred vehicles stranded on the highway.

In Savar, a 25-km tailback was created on Dhaka-Aricha highway from Radio Colony to Savar Bus Stand and Madhumoti to Aminbazar, causing immense sufferings to the home-bound people on Thursday.

Vehicles were moving slowly on Bypail-Abdullahpur highway and Dhaka-Aricha highway due to heavy pressure of vehicles as thousands of people have been leaving the capital to celebrate Eid with their sweet family and kith and kin.

A numerous cracks and potholes have developed on different roads due to the recent incessant rain, forcing vehicles to run slowly.

Abul Hossain, in-charge of Savar Traffic Police, said a long queue of transports were seen on the Dhaka-Aricha and Bypail-Abdullahpur highways as the pressure of vehicles increased yesterday. Police are working to ease the traffic jam, he said.