Efforts underway to confirm London mosque attack victim’s identity : HC

DHAKA : Bangladesh High Commission (HC) in London yesterday said it was trying to confirm the identity of the victim of the terror attack on London mosque amid speculations and media reports that he could be a Bangladeshi, reports BSS.

“One officer of Bangladesh High Commission in London is in constant touch with London Metropolitan Police and British Bangladeshi community to confirm whether the man killed in the terror attack was a Bangladeshi,” press minister of Bangladesh High Commission in London Nadeem Qadir told BSS.

However, British daily “The Telegraph” reported quoting one Sultan Ahmed, charity worker, that the victim of the Finsbury Park mosque was an elderly Bangladeshi man who had just left the Muslim Welfare Mosque on Seven Sisters Road.

The report said one man was killed and 10 others injured as a van was driven into worshippers near Finsbury Park mosque while suspect, 48, was arrested after being detained by public.