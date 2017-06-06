ECNEC approves 11 projects involving Tk 3,723cr

DHAKA, – The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) has approved a project for procurement of equipment for solid waste management in Dhaka and Chittagong city corporations involving Taka 160.12 crore, reports BSS.

The approval came from an ECNEC meeting held at the NEC conference room in the city today with ECNEC Chairperson and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair.

Briefing journalists after the meeting Planning Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal said the ECNEC meeting approved a total of 11 projects involving a cost of Taka 3,723.06 crore.

Of the total cost, Taka 3,603.67 crore will come from the government exchequer, Taka 96.89 crore from project assistance while Taka 22.50 crore will come from the own fund of the organisations concerned, said Kamal.

He said procurement of equipment for solid waste management project has been taken to improve the sanitary system of Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC), Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) and Chittagong City Corporation (CCC) by reducing carbon emission and sustainable waste management.

Of Taka 160.12 crore, Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) will give Taka 96.89 crore as grant and Taka 63.23 crore will come from the government exchequer, he added.

Other projects are development of post-graduate colleges in district headquarters (Taka 1,890.45 crore), setting up of Faridpur Textile Institute (Taka 97.56 crore), setting up of Sylhet Textile Institute (Taka 95.66 crore), automation of bond management system (Taka 81.15 crore), setting up of IT business incubator in Chittagong University of Engineering and Technology (CUET) (Taka 76.91 crore, reconstruction and modernization of six offices of directorate of labour (Taka 612 crore), modernization and expansion of important regional highways (Barisal Zone) (Taka 521.36 crore), construction of Khulna district jail (Taka 251.03 crore) and land development and construction of boundary wall of the land of Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB) (Taka 78.43 crore).