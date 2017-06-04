Defamation case against Khushi Kabir, Imran dismissed

DHAKA : A court here on Sunday dismissed a case filed against Nijera Kori coordinator Khushi Kabir and Ganojagaran Manch spokesperson Imran H Sarker for their alleged derogatory remarks about Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, reports UNB.

Metropolitan Magistrate SM Masud Zaman passed the order as he found no merit of the complaint.

Earlier in the day, Md Badal, a resident of Lalbagh in the city, filed the case against the duo.

According to the case statement, Khushi Kabir and Imran chanted defamatory slogans against the Prime Minister over the removal of the statue of Lady Justice from the Supreme Court premises.