Today is the 18th death anniversary of Businessman, Producer, Director and Cameraman Late Q M Zaman, says a press release.

In the year 1958 Q M Zaman became the first Chief Cameraman of Film Development Corporation and was the Cameraman of the first commercial film of this country Mukh-O-Mukhosh. He received professional training as cameraman from Belgium, Germany and France. Prior to joining the film industry in this country, he was involved with the film industry in Bombay and Calcutta as part of Deoji Bhai and Murari Mohan’s team. He was one of the pioneers in the development of the film industry of the then East Pakistan. He was the cameraman of 79 films during his lifetime. Among these the most renowned films are Asia, Akash aar Mati, E-desh Tomar Amar, Chanda, Mala,Talash. He also received many awards and distinctions in his homeland as well as abroad. He was the founder President and Life Member of Bangladesh Cameraman Association.

After retirement from Film Development Corporation he started on one hand producing and directing films and on the other representing exclusi-vely some of the top manu-facturers in the world.