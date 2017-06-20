Cultural ministry accords reception to Noor

Cultural Affairs Ministry and subordinate bodies accorded reception to Cultural Affairs Minister Asaduzzaman Noor as he has been elected as president of the Conference of Parties to the Convention on the Protection and Promotion of the Diversity of Cultural Expressions, reports BSS.

The ceremony was held at the meeting room of the ministry which was attended by its Acting Secretary Md Ibraheem Hosein Khan, additional secretaries Md Aminul Islam and Shamsunnahar Begum, Bangla Academy director general (DG) Shamsuzzaman Khan, Bangladesh Shilpakala DG Liakat Ali Lucky, Bangladesh National Museum DG Faizul Latif Chowdhury, Archaeology Department DG Mohammad Altaf Hossain, Public Libraries Department DG Ashish Kumar Sarkar, Nazrul Institute Executive Director Md Abdur Razzaque Bhuiya, Archives and Libraries Department Director Md Mozibor Rahman Al-Mamun, Bangladesh Folk Arts and Crafts Foundation Director Rabindra Gope and Copyright office registrar Zafar Raja Chowdhury.

“It’s a diplomatic success of Bangladesh government. UNESCO is apprised that Bangladesh is heading towards progress,” Noor said while expressing his feelings.