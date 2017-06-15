Cultural Affairs Ministry signs performance deal with 17 subordinate bodies

DHAKA : The Ministry for Cultural Affairs yesterday signed ‘Annual Performance Agreement’ (APA) for fiscal year 2017-18 with its 17 subordinate bodies aimed at inspiring the organizations to perform ‘result oriented’ activities every year, reports BSS.

Acting Secretary of the Ministry Md Ibraheem Hosein Khan and heads of the 17 subordinate organizations signed the agreements on behalf of their respective sides at the conference room of the ministry, said an official release here.

After signing the agreement, acting secretary Ibraheem Hosein said that the annual performance agreement would play a vital role in ensuring transparency, accountability and dynamism in the organizations.

He also said the agreement would help increasing responsibility and efficiency of the officials of the respective organizations.

The organizations came under the agreements are: Bangladesh National Museum, Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy, Bangla Academy, Department of Archaeology, Directorate of Archives and Libraries, Department of Public Libraries, Bangladesh Folk Art and Craft Foundation, Jatiya Grantha Kendro, Copyright Office, Nazrul Institute, Cox’s Bazar Cultural Center, Small Ethnic Group Cultural Institutions in Rangamati, Bandarban and Khagrachhari, Tribal Cultural Academy in Netrokona, Tribal Cultural Academy in Rajshahi and Manipuri Lalitkala Academy in Moulvibazar.

Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy Director General Liaquat Ali Lucky, Bangladesh National Museum Director General Faizul Latif Chowdhury, Department of Archaeology Director General Md Altaf Hossain and Public Libraries Department Director General Ashish Kumar Sarker and head of other subordinate organizations were present in the agreement signing.

ceremony, among others.

The government introduced Government Performance Management System (GPMS) in 2014-2015 financial year aimed at achieving expected goals in the government offices.

Earlier, 48 ministries/divisions signed separate agreements in 2014-2015 under the GPMS, the release added.