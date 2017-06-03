Country to see 42 more power plants soon

DHAKA : The government has a plan to install 42 more power plants having 11,124 MW capacity as sustainable development of power generation, transmission and distribution system is one of the priority areas in the country, reports BSS.

Finance Minister A M A Muhith said this while delivering his budget speech for 2017-18 in the Jatiya Sangsad on June 1. “In addition, 33 power plants having 11,214 MW capacity are now under construction as part of the power sector master plan,” he said.

Placing the country’s highest ever budget on Thursday in the Jatiya Sangsad, he proposed Taka 21,118 crore for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Ministry for 2017-18 fiscal year. “Country’s 80 population is now under electricity coverage and the rest 20 percent will enjoy this facility ahead of 2021,” Muhith said.

Referring to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s initiative, electricity in every house, he said the government is implementing the power sector master plan, while the people are already enjoying the fruits of these endeavours.

“We will continue our efforts to install coal based power plants in Rampal, Matarbari and Payra while encouraging installation of power plants in the private sector,” the minister added.

Furthermore, the government has taken initiatives to install four power plants in Moheshkhali with financial supports of Malaysia, South Korea and Singapore.

In order to sustain the current level of power generation capacity, BMRE of the existing gas based power plants will be continued as well.

Side by side, the government will carry on implementing its plan for importing power from Nepal, Bhutan, Myanmar and the North-Eastern part of India under sub-regional cooperation.

The minister said that dependence on rental power plants will be gradually reduced from 2018 onwards when a comfortable power supply situation can be ensured.

Besides, the government has already taken steps to generate power from nuclear sources to meet increased demand of electricity in the country and to this end the government has taken up a project to build a nuclear power plant at Ruppur having a capacity to generate 2,400MW electricity.

Meanwhile, State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid told BSS that the government is putting efforts relentlessly to ensure adequate power supply across the country aimed at materializing Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s promise by ensuring electricity to all in 2021.

“With dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, we will be able to supply electricity to every house by 2021,” he said.