Cop found dead at Bagerhat hotel

BAGERHAT : A sub-inspector of Bagerhat Court was found dead at a residential hotel, where he used to stay, in the district town on Sunday, reports UNB.

Mohammad Shahiduzzaman Ansari, 58, was the son of Ismail Hossain of Korpara area in Gopalganj district.

Mahtab Uddin, officer-in-charge of Bagerhat Model Police Station, said getting no response from Ansari around 9:30am, two police constables went to Al-Amin Hotel and entered the room breaking open the door and found him lying on the bed.

Pankaj Chandra Roy, superintendent of Bagerhat Police, said Ansari might have died from a stroke.

Ansari used to live at the hotel room for the last three years, said the OC. A general diary was lodged with Bagerhat Model Police Station.