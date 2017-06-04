Commonest Oral Irritating Lesion:Apthous Ulcer

There is rarely any people who haven’t suffered from ulcer of mouth. There are various types of mouth ulcers & a lot of factors are responsible for them. Among all of them minor apthous ulcer is the most common one & this occurs from time to time. A study shows that about 15-20 % population suffers from this minor apthous ulcer & in some population it is up to 50-66 %.

Apthous ulcer commonly known as canker sores are inflammatory lesion of mucous lining of mouth. It is non-infectious, non-contagious & not sexually transmissible. Minor apthous ulcer is usually small, round or oval shaped, painful, white ulcerative lesion that may associated with redness, swelling & occasionally bleeding from affected area. They are less than 10mm in diameter & heal within 1-2 weeks without any scar. They usually appears inside lips, cheeks, gums, tongue & sometimes floor of the mouth. Only one ulcer may develop but up to 5 may appear at the same time. Sometimes it may be confused with herpes labialis.

The exact cause of apthous ulcer is unknown but some factors are considered as responsible for this kind of lesion, like- genetic predisposition, stress, vitamin deficiency (vit-B12,folic acid,iron), hormonal disturbance, food allergy, viral infection, menstrual cycle, trauma, certain toothpaste, some medicine (eg-Ibuprofen).

But all ulcers are not apthous ulcer. Other ulcers may indicate other disease. If one’s ulcer doesn’t heal then it can be a sign of cancer. If you have a mouth ulcer that lasted for more than 3 weeks without sign of healing then you should go see a dentist or doctor.

The main goal of treatment of apthous ulcer is to lessen the pain & discomfort and promote healing. According to literature review, 5% Amlexanox (trade name Aphthasol) is most effective for apthous ulcer. 0.2% chlorhexidine & Triamcinolone dental paste also use to treat apthous ulcer. Foods that exacerbate the ulcer should avoid. If the ulcer become secondarily affected (increase pain, redness & temperature) then may need to treat with antibiotic medicine.

Tanjamul Refat

Dhaka Dental College