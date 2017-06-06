Climate deal : Dhaka upset at Washington pullout

DHAKA : Bangladesh has expressed its disappointment at the United States’ decision to withdraw from the Paris Climate Agreement and said losing a leading partner would be ‘unfortunate’, reports UNB.

“Bangladesh is disappointed. It’ll be unfortunate to lose a leading partner like the United States in the global journey to secure a green and safe planet for ourselves and our future generations,” the government said in a statement on Tuesday.

Bangladesh, being one of the most climate vulnerable countries with a current population of 160 million, remains committed to the Paris Climate Agreement, said the Foreign Ministry here clearing the government’s position.

“Bangladesh will continue its efforts with all friends and partners around the globe to mobilise domestic and international resources to address the grave threats posed by climate change,” the statement reads.

On June 1, US President Donald Trump announced that they will withdraw from the Paris Climate Accord, and begin negotiations to either re-enter or negotiate an entirely new agreement with more favorable terms for the US.

The decision is a fulfillment of the promise President Trump made to the American people during his campaign, said the White House.

During the address in the Rose Garden at the White House, the President vowed that the US would maintain its position as a world leader in clean energy, while protecting the economy and strengthening the work force. The Paris Climate Accord, according to White House, cost the US economy nearly $3 trillion in reduced output, over 6 million industrial jobs, and over 3 million manufacturing jobs.

The White House says the announcement is yet another example of Trump’s commitment to put America and its workers first.