Classes continue at IU amid vacation

ISLAMIC UNIVERSITY, June 4, 2017 – The regular classes and examinations of various Departments of Islamic University (IU) in Kushtia continued amid Holy Ramadan vacation due to reduce session jam of the university, IU registrar office source said this morning, reports BSS.

The teachers of English, Finance & Banking and Computer Science &

Engineering Departments of the university are taking classes while various Departments including Law and Muslim Jurisprudence, Bangla, Management, Marketing and other departments also taking their examinations during the vacation.

Vice-Chancellor (VC) Prof Dr M Harun-Ur-Rashid Askari said we are

continuing classes and examinations during the vacation in association with the teachers of various departments due to eliminate session jam of the university.

The university authorities have provided all kinds of facilities including transport and dormitories’ for the students to hold classes and examinations, he added.