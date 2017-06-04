CIID starts depositing seized Apan Jewellers gold to BB

Dhaka, Jun 4 – Customs Intelligence and Investigation Directorate (CIID) on Sunday started depositing the gold and diamond ornaments seized from Apan Jewellers to Bangladesh Bank as the leading jewellers brand failed to show valid documents for those, reports UNB.

The CIID first deposited 54 kg gold ornaments and some diamond seized from the Mouchak branch of Apan Jewellers, said CIID Joint Director Shafiur Rahman.

“We’ll complete depositing the seized gold ornaments and diamond of five outlets — Gulshan DCC Market, Gulshan Avenue, Uttara, Mouchak and Shimanta Square — of Apan Jewellers by today (Sunday),” he said in the afternoon.

Earlier in the morning, the CIID officials started confiscating 498 kg of gold and some diamond from the five outlets which were seized by the CIID on May 14 and 15 and those ornaments were kept at the respective outlets.

Though the outlets’ owners were asked to submit relevant documents in favour of the seized ornaments, they failed to come up, Shafiqur said.

The CIID teams raided all of the outlets of Apan Jewelers on May 14, owned by Dilder Ahmed, father of prime accused of the Banani rape case Shafat Ahmed. Two other brothers of Dilder are also partners of the outlets.

Businessman Dilder came in the limelight after the rape of two private university girls allegedly by his son Shafat and his cohorts in a Banani hotel came to the fore.

One of the rape victims filed a case with Banani Police Station on May 6 accusing five people, including Shafat.

The four other accused are Nayeem Ashraf, Shadman Sakif, Shafat’s driver Billal, 26, and his bodyguard Abul Kalam Azad.

All of the accused are now behind the bars.