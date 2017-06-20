DHAKA : A court here on Monday set July 9 as the date to frame charges after taking it into cognizance against five accused, including Shafat and Shadman, in the Banani rape case, reports UNB.
The Judge of Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal-2 Shafiul Azam set the date this morning after rejecting the bail pleas of the five accused.
Charges to be framed against Banani rape accused on July 9
