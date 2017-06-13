Casa Vicens: Gaudi’s First Building Opens To Public

Interesting News:

More than 130 years after it was built, the first building designed by Barcelona’s famed architect Antoni Gaudi opens to the public for the first time.

Casa Vicens was built as a summer home between 1883 and 1885 for Manuel Vicens i Montaner, a brick and tile factory manufacturer. Gaudi was 31 years old at that time and was just beginning his career. Throughout his graduation years at the Provincial School of Architecture in Barcelona, Gaudi’s work portrayed a rather Victorian style, similar to that of his predecessors. However, shortly after finishing school he began to develop his own style that was characterized by Neo-Mudéjar influence. Some characteristics of this style include the juxtaposition of geometric masses, the use of ceramic tiles, metalwork, and abstract brick ornamentation. Casa Vicens is one of the first buildings in the Art Nouveau style.

All these years, the house has served as a residence, having been converted into three apartments in the 1920s, then used as a single-family residence for almost a century. Then in 2014, the house was bought by MoraBanc, a prominent private family bank in Andorra, and after two years of renovation, the 19th century building was opened as a museum.

“The mission of Casa Vicens as a house museum is to present the first Gaudí house, presenting it as an essential work to understand his unique architectural language and the development of Art Nouveau in Barcelona,” explained the executive manager of the project.