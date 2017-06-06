BUILD for changes in Alternative Investment Rules-2015

DHAKA, – Business Initiative Leading Development (BUILD) has called for simplification of repatriation policy and facilitating venture capital investment by bringing changes to the Alternative Investment Rules 2015, reports BSS.

“Repatriation without approval limit should be maintained as per foreign exchange guideline,” BUILD made this observation at the 6th meeting of its Financial Sector Development Working Committee (FSDWC) at Bangladesh Bank headquarters in the city on May 4, said a press release here today.

BUILD organized the meeting and presented two policy papers on simplification of policies for repatriation and SME financing and the new alternative investment rules. BUILD also shared the issue of strengthening green financing in Bangladesh at the meeting.

The meeting was jointly presided over by Bangladesh Bank Deputy Governor Shitangshu Kumar Sur Chowdhury and Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) President Abul Kasem Khan.

Representatives from Bangladesh Bank, Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA), Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC), Dhaka Stock Exchange, Mutual Trust Bank, Meghna Bank, Kushiara Power, venture capital representatives and multinational companies and other concerned representatives from public and private sectors attended the meeting and took part in the discussion.

BUILD highlighted the policy inconsistencies and contradictions and recommended for a clearly spelt out process map along with specific time-bound implementation of repatriation policies.

It suggested separate threshold rates for different industries including high-tech industries. BUILD also recommended reduction of the processing time by having the process fully automated.

Regarding Venture Capital financing, BUILD recommended for increasing utilization of BB earmarked funding for each scheduled bank to the amount of BDT 2 billion, as like as BB has done for SME, agriculture, agent banking to make the funding popular.

BUILD also presented a policy brief on strengthening green financing in Bangladesh and proposed for a green industrial policy with financial incentives and solar park for renewable energy.

Shitangshu Kumar Sur Chowdhury thanked all participants and noted that financial sector reform is an ongoing process.

He appreciated the reform proposals submitted by BUILD and pledged that due review and decisions on the proposals would be undertaken.