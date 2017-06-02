Budget to trigger production cost, inflation: CPD

DHAKA : Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD) on Friday feared a hike in production cost and consumer expenditure, and a rise in inflation in the coming fiscal year due to proposed overall tax structure, reports UNB.

Presenting the CPD analysis on the proposed budget, Dr Debapriya Bhattacharya, a macro-economist and public policy analyst, said tax burden on lower- and middle-income people will be increased due to the proposed tax structure for the fiscal year 2017-18.

“We’re agreed with the expectation and desire of the proposed budget. But the budget lacks specific directives on how to implement it. We expect concrete planning and directives from the Finance and Planning Ministries soon,” said the Distinguished Fellow at the Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD) – a globally reputed think tank in Bangladesh.

The economist said there is lack of information in the proposed budget in certain areas and the burden on honest taxpayers will increase.

Responding to a question, former CPD Executive Director and its distinguished fellow Prof Mustafizur Rahman said any budget of a democratic government can be seen as pro-election and people-welfare oriented one.