Bring Rangamati arson attackers to justice: AI

DHAKA : The Amnesty International, a human rights watchdog, has urged the Bangladesh government to bring to justice those responsible for the arson attacks on three hill villages in Langadu upazila of Rangamari district, reports UNB.

The AI made the call in a report published on its website on Monday.

It also urged the government to investigate the vicious mob attack on indigenous people in Langadu upazila of the district, and initiate a thorough, impartial and independent investigation into the attacks and make the result of this investigation public and ensure that those suspected to be responsible are prosecuted in fair and transparent trials, without resorting to the death penalty.

The AI also called for taking effective steps to prevent the recurrence of any such attacks and other measures to ensure protection of members of indigenous people and ensure that the right to freedom of peaceful assembly is respected, and that security forces do not use excessive force against protesters.

According to the AI website post, “Bangladeshi authorities must bring to justice those responsible for a vicious mob attack on Indigenous Peoples in the Chittagong Hill Tracts (CHT), which left hundreds of homes torched and at least one person dead. Amnesty International is also deeply concerned about reports that soldiers used excessive force against peaceful protesters who have called for justice.”