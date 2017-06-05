Bridge collapse halts traffic in Khagrachhari

KHAGRACHHARI : Traffic on the Dighinala-Langadu road remained suspended from Sunday night after a Bailey bridge collapsed under the heavy weight of an overloaded truck in Dighinala upazila of the district, reports UNB.

Marung union parishad chairman Rahman Kabir Ratan said the bridge broke down on the road around 8:30pm after the wood-laden truck approached to it.

The Roads and Highways Division (RHD) started the work to repair the damaged bridge, said Executive Engineer Moslem Uddin Chowdhury of the RHD in the district, adding that the traffic might have returned normalcy after 4-5 days.