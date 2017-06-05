Bradley Whitford joins the ‘New Godzilla’

Actor Bradley Whitford, three-time Emmy nominee 2001-2003 and two-time Emmy winner (won 2001 and 2015), has closed a deal with Legendary Entertainment and Warner Bros. and will star in the upcoming sequel to Godzilla, reports Times of India

His upcoming projects include Todd Robinson’s war drama ‘The Last Full Measure’, Brie Larson’s directorial debut ‘Unicorn Store’ and Greg Kinnear’s dramedy ‘The Philosophy of Phil’.

He’s also featured in the Kate Mara drama ‘Megan Leavey’, out next weekend, and Judy Greer’s directorial debut “A Happening of Monumental Proportions”, which made its festival premiere last month.

He is repped by ICM and Greenlight Management. The plot of the film has so far been kept under wraps but the sequel stars Kyle Chandler as a scientist and Vera Farmiga and Millie Bobby Brown as his family members.

Thomas Middleditch, Sally Hawkins, O’Shea Jackson and Ken Watanabe are also among the cast.Michael Dougherty is directing ‘King of the Monsters’ from a script he penned with Zach Shields.

It is currently in production and scheduled for release on March 22, 2019. It follows Gareth Edwards’ 2014 reboot, which earned $529.1 million worldwide, and is part of a giant monster cinematic universe being made by Legendary and Warners that also includes the recent hit ‘Kong: Skull Island’.