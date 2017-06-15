Bodies of 3 more landslide victims recovered in Rangamati

RANGAMATI : The bodies of three more landslide vicitms, including a missing army man, were recovered from different parts of the district on Thursday, reports UNB.

With the recovery of three more bodies, the death toll from the deadliest hillslide in the country’s five southeastern hill districts rose to 152 .

Mohamamd Shahidullah, additional superintendent of Rangamati (Sadar), said

army personnel and fire fighters carried out rescue operation for the 3rd consecutive day and recovered the body of Azizul, a army man, near the Manikchhari army camp while the bodies of a woman and a man near Rangamati Circuit House and Bhedbhedi BADC Post office area respectively.