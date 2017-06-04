BNP for prompt action against Langadu attackers

Dhaka, Jun 4 – Terming brutal the attacks on innocent Chakma community and torching of their houses in Rangamati’s Langadu upazila, BNP on Sunday demanded immediate action against the perpetrators, reports UNB.

In a statement, BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir also demanded the government track down the killers of local Jubo League leader Nurul Islam Nayan and mete out punishment to them.

Earlier on Friday, Bangalee settlers made a series of arson attacks on the Chakma community and reportedly torched over 100 of their houses over the death of the Jubo League leader.

“We strongly denounce the brutal arson attacks on the hilly people and damage of their houses,” Fakhrul said.

He said their party believes in warm coexistence of Bangalees and hilly people in the Chittagong Hill Tracts.

The BNP leader alleged that Bangalee settlers unleashed the attacks on the Chakma community shifting the blame on them for the murder of the Jubo League leader only on suspicion. “Such ferocious attacks can no way be acceptable.”

He urged the local administration to take necessary measures promptly to restore peace and normalcy in the violence-hit areas.

Fakhrul also demanded the government take steps for rehabilitating the affected Chakma families.