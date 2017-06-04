BNP for prompt action against Langadu attackers

DHAKA : Terming brutal the attacks on innocent Chakma community and torching of their houses in Rangamati’s Langadu upazila, BNP on Sunday demanded immediate action against the perpetrators, reports UNB.

In a statement, BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir also demanded the government track down the killers of local Jubo League leader Nurul Islam Nayan and mete out punishment to them.

Earlier on Friday, Bangalee settlers made a series of arson attacks on the Chakma community and reportedly torched over 100 of their houses over the death of the Jubo League leader.