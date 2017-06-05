BNP for national movement to protect environment

DHAKA : Accusing the government of putting the country’s ecosystem at stake in a planned way, BNP on Monday called for waging a national movement to protect the environment and nature, reports UNB.

“The government has adopted some projects endangering our environment seriously. They’re taking such projects for making their political gains, securing their power and indulging in corruption. We must put up a strong resistance against it,” said BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir.

Speaking at a seminar, he further said, “A national movement, based on a national consensus, will have to launch to conserve the environment. We also think it’s crucial to form a national convention to look after our biodiversity.”

BNP’s environment and forest affairs cell organised the programme at the Institution of Engineers, Bangladesh, marking the World Environment Day. Environment journalist Mahfuzullah presented the keynote paper at the seminar.

Fakhrul warned that the country’s economy and public security will be affected if the environment is not protected. “We must get united to launch a fight to safeguard the environment and nature, and political atmosphere.”

He criticised US President Donald Trump for withdrawing his country from the Paris Climate Accord, a global agreement to combat climate change.

On Thursday, Trump proclaimed to withdraw the US from the Paris climate deal, a sweeping step that fulfills a campaign promise while acutely dampening global efforts to curb global warming.

Opposing the Trump’s decision, the BNP secretary general said, it’s an unfortunate move. “Bad elements who want to destroy the world and its nature and environment are always active.”

Fakhrul said people irrespective of their race, colour, creed and nationality will have work together to keep the world habitable. “We all will have to protect our environment with united efforts.”

Fakhrul said people now in Bangladesh have been living in an unpleasant atmosphere with adverse state management system. “Our political atmosphere has also been vitiated as the government has stanched our all democratic ad basic rights.”

The BNP leader said there is no alternative to ousting the current government to get rid of the current situation and restore people’s all basic rights.