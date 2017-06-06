Bimstec to emerge as greatly potential bloc: Sec Gen

DHAKA : Bimstec Secretary General Sumith Nakandala on Tuesday said the Bay of Bengal regional cooperation is bound to succeed as the regional bloc will emerge as an effective, pragmatic and sustainable organization benefiting vast people which explore in Technical Business in membership countries.

“Much has been done. We’ve concrete achievements. Bay of Bengal regional cooperation is bound to succeed. I’m a firm believer that it’ll be a reality,” he told an interview at his office sharing his mixed feelings over the activities of the 20-year-old organization.

Nakandala, however, acknowledged that they could not yet conclude the Bimstec Free Trade Agreement (FTA) though the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (Bimstec), established on June 6, 1997 enters the third decade since its establishment.

Two multilateral documents are ready for signing now-one is Bimstec MoU on Transgrid Connections and another is mutual legal assistance on criminal matter ahead of the 4th Bimstec Summit to be held in Nepal this year.

“We’re in touch with our leaders in Nepal, and we’re looking for a convenient date for the 4th Summit,” the Secretary General added.

Appreciating Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s efforts, he said India is the largest economy and largest country in the region and Prime Minister Modi has effectively taken the leadership in steering Bimstec.

Sought his comment over former Sri Lankan President Chandrika Kumaratunga’s observation made recently on Bimstec he said, “I was there. I listened to what she said. She was not quoted properly.”

A leading online newspaper ran a story headlined ‘SAARC, Bimstec inactive, ineffective’ quoting her.

On cooperation in blue economy area, the Secretary General said laid emphasis on cooperation in this new area that will benefit the regions and its people.

Bimstec is a regional organisation comprising seven Member States – Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Myanmar, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Thailand – lying in the littoral and adjacent areas of the Bay of Bengal constituting a contiguous regional unity.

To create an enabling environment for rapid economic development through identification and implementation of specific cooperation and accelerate the economic growth and social progress in the sub-region through joint endeavors in a spirit of equality and partnership are some of the objectives of Bimstec.