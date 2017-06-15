Bill placed in JS to set up wheat & maize research institute

SANGSAD BHABAN : A bill was placed in Parliament on Thursday to set up an institute for conducting research on wheat and maize in the country with a view to boost their production by innovating new technology and varieties of the crops in the country, reports UNB.

Agriculture Minister Matia Chowdhury piloted the bill titled ‘The Bangladesh Wheat and Maize Research Institute Bill, 2017’ in the House, which was later sent to the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Agriculture Ministry for scrutiny.

The committee was asked to report back to the House within 15 working days.

As per the bill, the proposed institute will formulate policies for the development and production of wheat and maize and implement those.

The institute will also formulate an action plan for itself to conduct research activities, set up research laboratory, farms and infrastructures with modern facilities to boost wheat and maize production in the country.

Besides, the institute would collect and preserve Germ Plasm as well as provide necessary information to farmers to produce wheat and maize efficiently and impart them proper training.