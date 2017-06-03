Bhola man ‘kills’ wife, ‘burns daughter to death’

BHOLA : A man allegedly slaughtered his wife and burnt her nine-month-old daughter to death by setting fire to their dwelling house leaving behind the wife’s body inside it at Pashchim Joynagar in Daulatkhan upazila early Saturday, reports UNB.

The victims were identified as Shahnaj, 30, wife of Billal, and their daughter Mohona.

Meanwhile, police arrested Billal from Sadar Hospital on Saturday morning and he confessed to the murders during primary interrogation by law enforcers.

Quoting Billal, police said Billal and his wife Shahnaz used to quarrel with each other over his extramarital affair.

On Friday night, Billal and his wife and two children went to bed at night and slaughtered his wife around 2 am and then set the house on fire pouring kerosene keeping his baby girl inside.

He along with his son Mehdi, 7, came out of the house and then started shouting. Locals rushed in and rescued the injured girl after dousing the fire.

The baby girl was taken to Sadar Hospital where doctors declared her dead.

On information, police recovered the charred body of Shahnaz from the house and sent it to hospital morgue for autopsy, said Enayet Hossain, officer-in-charge of Daulatkhan Police Station.

Superintendent of Police of Bhola Moktar Hossain said they arrested Billal for killing his wife and daughter.