BD seeks Dutch support for Paris climate deal implementation

DHAKA : Appreciating the role of the Netherlands, Bangladesh has sought Dutch support for implementation of the Paris climate agreement

Bangladesh Ambassador to the Netherlands Sheikh Mohammed Belal met Member of Parliament of the House of Representatives (Twede Kamer) of the Netherlands Bram van Ojik on Friday at the parliament building and discussed the issue, reports UNB.

Ambassador Belal explained to the MP that climate change is a matter of survival for Bangladesh and in this context Bangladesh needs the help of the Netherlands and other likeminded states in implementing the Paris agreement. Ojik recognised the significance of the effective policy on climate change and pointed out his party’s policy on refugees and underlined the necessity of collective good, according to a message UNB received from The Hague on Saturday.

Ojik is former head of green progressive party called GroenLinks which has more than tripled its support in the recent general election held in the Netherlands.

During the meeting, Ambassador Belal congratulated Ojik for his party’s election success and briefed him about the significant achievements of Bangladesh in the socio-economic arena such as maintaining an impressive economic growth, significant stride towards achieving SDG.

He also sought supports from GroenLinks for continuation of the programs like fair pricing, sustainable compact campaigns, capacity building in the RMG sector.

Ambassador Belal categorically proposed for a Nuffic funded pilot on capacity building in the RMG sector.

He raised visa related issues and urged liberal visa policy if they really looking for a growing trade relations with developing country like Bangladesh.

Ojik acknowledging Bangladesh’s socio-economic success regretted for not being able to visit Bangladesh in the past.

He, however, assured Ambassador Belal that he would visit Bangladesh at the shortest possible time saying he believes it is in the interest of those who believe in the reality of climate change should do their utmost for climatically vulnerable countries like Bangladesh.

He also mentioned that he received very positive feedback from the Dutch IPU delegation who visited Bangladesh in April this year.