BD donates $500,000 for Sri Lanka flood victims

DHAKA : The government of Bangladesh has decided to provide a cash assistance of US$ 500,000 to support the victims of recent flood and landslides in Sri Lanka which killed over 100 people and caused severe damage to livelihood and property of thousand others, reports UNB.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina declared this cash donation on Monday, according to the Foreign Ministry here.

Earlier, she wrote to Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena condoling the deaths of Sri Lankan people in the flood and offered sympathy to the people who suffered from this devastating natural calamity that hit the country on May 25.

Bangladesh High Commissioner to Sri Lanka Riaz Hamidullah will hand over the cash amount to the Sri Lankan authorities soon.

The Sri Lankan government will use this money to buy necessary requisites according to their needs.

Bangladesh High Commission in Colombo is also collecting medicines as donations from Bangladeshi pharmaceutical companies to supply to the flood victims.

Meanwhile, Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena is scheduled to visit Dhaka on July 13-16 at the invitation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, said the Foreign Ministry.

Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, both members of SAARC and BIMSTEC, are enjoying friendly bilateral relations.

The two countries have commonalities in values and culture, and share similar developmental aspirations.