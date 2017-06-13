BD diplomat indicted in US for ‘not paying servant wages

DHAKA : A Bangladeshi diplomat has been indicted for allegedly forcing a servant to work for his family in New York City without pay and assaulting him though Bangladesh consulate senses other motive, reports UNB.

Prosecutors say Md Shahedul Islam, 45, Deputy Consul General of Bangladesh, was accused on Monday on grand larceny, assault, labour trafficking and other charges, reports the Associated Press (AP).

An indictment is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty. However, defendant faces up to 15 years in prison in such case if convicted, according to a court copy obtained by UNB.

However, Consul General at Consulate General of Bangladesh Shameem Ahsan said domestic aide Ruhul Amin went missing on May 17, 2016 and the Consulate General formally reported it to the US authorities on May 18 the same year.

“It’s quite surprising that he has come up with so many allegations against his employer after about 13 months which suggests that he might have other motives in mind,” Shameem told UNB on Tuesday.