BCL leader held in Sylhet

SYLHET : Police arrested a local leader of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) Sylhet city unit in an extortion case from his Sagardighi residence in the city on Wednesday night, reports UNB.

The arrestee was identified as Moudud alias Aminur Riaz Moudud, an executive member of BCL Sylhet city unit and former general secretary of BCL ward no 3 unit in the city.

Officer-in-charge of Kotwali Police Station Gousul Hossain said Moudud was arrested in an extortion case filed by Sohel Ahmed, a local businessman of Tk 100 to Tk 500 products.

Khalilur Rahman, father of Moudud, disclaiming the extortion allegation, said there had been a land related dispute between two families of Sohel and Moudud for a long. A case was also filed in this regard.

As a sequel to the dispute, Sohel filed a false extortion case against Moudud and he was arrested in this connection, he added.