Bangladeshi youth becomes ‘A World at School’ global ambassador

DHAKA : A World at School, an international youth grouping for promoting education, has appointed Bangladeshi youth Shahidul Islam Dinar as its Global Youth Ambassador for the next three years, reports UNB.

“You are now part of a global group of around 500 young people advocating and campaigning for education change around the world,” said the A World at School in a letter to Dinar conferring him with the global youth ambassadorship.

The network offers the opportunity to connect with, and learn from other people whilst gaining knowledge and developing skills.

All global youth ambassadors are encouraged to take action on global education campaigns with Theirworld and A World at School.

Formed in 2013, A World at School is a diverse movement of youth, business leaders, influential individuals; NGOs, faith groups, and media aimed at making sure all children receive a quality education, which is safe and free from discrimination.