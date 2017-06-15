Bangladesh Wheat and Maize Research Institute Bill, 2017 placed in JS

SANGSAD BHABAN : Agriculture Minister Begum Matia Chowdhury yesterday placed the “Bangladesh Wheat and Maize Research Institute Bill, 2017” for increasing the production of wheat and maize through research in the country as wheat and maize are the two important food crops after the staple food rice, reports BSS.

The object of the bill is to transform the existing wheat research center into a full-fledged research center. It was placed in the parliament following the assurance given by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in a public meeting.

The bill has proposed to set up a modern research center with modern facilities, farm and infrastructure for carrying out advance research on these crops under a legal frame on ‘Bangladesh Wheat and Maize Research Institute Act.

Under the law, the existing wheat research center and Maize section under plant breeding division of Bangladesh Agriculture Research Institute (BARI) will be abolished and its all research and regional centers, sub-centers, research projects and infrastructures to be handed over on the newly established research institute.

In addition to this, the scientists, officials and employees working in the wheat research center and Maize division would be employed in the newly established research Institute, according to the bill.

With passage of the bill, the government will establish the office and center of the research institute at Nasipur of Dinajpur. With the approval of the government.