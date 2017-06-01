Bangladesh becomes role model of development: Speakers

KHULNA : Bangladesh has become a role model in acceleration of development for the smooth implementation of the Prime Minister’s 10 special initiatives which have tremendously improved living standard of poor people, reports BSS.

Speakers made the remark in a view-exchange meeting on “Sheikh Hasina’s 10 Special Initiatives” at City’s Primary Training Institute (PTI) auditorium yesterday.

District Information Office (DIO), Khulna organised the programme aimed at informing common people about the PM’s 10 special initiatives, successes achieved so far and future development plans for Bangladesh.

Regional Director of Khulna Betar Md Bashir Uddin attended the meeting as the chief guest with superintendent of Khulna PTI Sayeda Ferdousi Begum in the chair.

General Secretary of Khulna Shilpokola Academy and BTV correspondent Mokbul Hossain Mintu, Senior Information Officer of Khulna Press Information Department (PID) Zinat Ara Ahmed, Assistant Director of the Department of Social Welfare Kaniz Mostofa, Women Affairs Officer Sahela Parveen, Deputy Director of Bangladesh Rural development Board (BRDB) Md Tafzel Hossain, among others, spoke at the programme. Deputy Director of Khulna District Information Office Md Zaved Iqbal delivered the welcome speech. The speakers said epoch-making successes have been achieved so far in poverty alleviation, rehabilitation of homeless people, education, digitalisation, women empowerment, power generation, health, social safety-net, investments, improving environment and other sectors.

The chief guest appreciated the epoch-making success achieved by the government through the implementation of different types of development programmes.