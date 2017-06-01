Banani rape: Forensic test found no evidence

Dhaka, June 1 – Doctors at Forensic Department of Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) said they found no evidence of rape after examining the bodies of the two private university girls reportedly raped at a Banani hotel in the capital two months ago, reports UNB.

Dr Sohel Mahmud, the chief of the DMCH forensic department, said any rape victim needs to be examined within 72 hours of the incident.

“Two months have already elapsed since the incident. So, no sperm was found in their bodies,” the doctor added.

The forensic test report has been handed over to Ismat Ara Ame, inspector of Women Support and Investigation Division of Dhaka Metropolitan Police and the investigation officer of the case.

The two university girls were reportedly raped at Raintree Hotel at Banani on March 28 last.

One of the rape victims filed a case with Banani Police Station on May 6 accusing five people.