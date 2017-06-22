Australia to resume airstrikes against IS targets soon

Canberra, Jun 21 – Australia’s defense chief says Australian F/A-18F Super Hornets will soon resume airstrikes against Islamic State targets in Syria after operations were suspended as precaution because a U.S. fighter jet shot down a Syrian warplane earlier this week, reports AP/UNB.

Australian Defense Force Chief Mark Binskin says the six Australian warplanes suspended operations in Syria while the Australians examined what was happening in what he had described as a “complex piece of airspace” over Syria.

He told reporters in the Australian capital Canberra: “It won’t be long before you start to see the operations again.”

Binskin says the warplanes had been occupied recently supporting Iraqi security forces in retaking the city of Mosul.