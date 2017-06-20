Attackers on Fakhrul are enemy of democracy: Nasim

DHAKA : Awami League (AL) Presidium member and Health and Family Welfare Minister Mohammad Nasim yesterday said the attackers on motorcade of BNP Secretary General Miza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir are enemy of democracy, reports BSS.

“Those who are involved in the attack cannot be friend of any political party … AL never supported the heinous activities like this and the criminals would be bought to book soon,” he said.

“Earlier, miscreants have attacked the Prime Minister for several times, they also attacked me at Sirajganj leaving a person dead but AL does not support the politics of wrath,” he said.

He was speaking as the chief guest at an unveiling programme of ‘Dissemination of the National Strategy for Adolescent Health 2017-2030’ at Hotel Sonargaon in the city.

Director General (DG) of Family Planning Directorate Kazi Mostafa Sarwar presided over the programme while secretary of the ministry Sirajul Islam, DG of health services Professor Dr Abul Kalam Azad, Netherland Ambassador Leoni Margaretha Cuelenaere, UNICEF Representative in Bangladesh Edouard Beigbeder and UNFPA Yuri Kato spoke.

“To build a future of the country it is very essential to ensure proper health of adolescents who are one fifth of total population,” said the minister.

Nasim urged the parents to ensure the proper nutrition to their children and keep them away from drugs.

Health Minister also inaugurated two Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) machines and one CT scan machine at Dhaka Medical College Hospital in the city at noon.