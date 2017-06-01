Appeal hearing on 16th amendment ends, verdict any day

DHAKA : The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court on Thursday ended the hearing of an appeal filed against a High Court (HC) order that declared illegal the 16th amendment to the Constitution establishing Parliament’s authority to remove Supreme Court judges, reports UNB.

The apex court will now pronounce verdict on the appeal hearing any day.

An Appellate Division bench, headed by Chief Justice SK Sinha, passed the order after taking opinions from 12 senior jurists as amici curiae (friends of court) and from the state.

The SC, on May 8 last, began the hearing rejecting the time petition filed by Attorney General Mahbubey Alam.

Earlier on February 8, the SC appointed 12 senior jurists as amici curiae (friends of court) seeking their opinions over the legality of the 16th amendment.