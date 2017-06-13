Anushka Sharma looks scary in first look of Pari

Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma shared the first look of her upcoming production venture, Pari, on Tuesday and it is quite scary, reports Hindustan Times

The first look of Pari, Anushka Sharma’s third home production is out now and it has a stunning eerie feel. Anushka Sharma shared the first look of her film which is primarily a love story. Anushka shared the picture on Twitter Tuesday morning. Pari, co-produced by Clean Slate Films and KriArj Entertainment, is currently under production. Directed by debutant Prosit Roy, the film also stars Parambrata Chatterjee. Karnesh Sharma of Clean Slate Films said in a statement, “Here’s the first look of Pari, our next production. The film is on floors now and we are looking forward to a memorable shoot.” Prernaa Arora of KriArj Entertainment stated, “Pari is a fantastic story. It promises an intriguing and engaging cinematic experience for the audience.

We are very excited for this collaboration with Clean Slate Films and are certain that the content we create will further the reputation of our young companies and stand out from the crowd.” Anushka is also gearing up for the release of her next opposite Shah Rukh Khan, Jab Harry Met Sejal.