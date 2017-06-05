Amitabh Bachchan reaches Malta for Thugs of Hindostan shoot

Thugs of Hindostan went on floors in May and Amitabh Bachchan has now joined the crew for his part of the shoot. The film stars Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh in lead roles reports Hindustan Times

Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan has landed in south European country Malta to join the shoot of Vijay Krishna Acharya’s Thugs of Hindostan, which also stars Aamir Khan and Katrina Kaif.

“In the early hours of Mumbai morning, stepping on to the vehicle of air transport for distant land, to begin the shooting of Thugs of Hindostan in Malta,” After reaching there, he posted a picture of the sunrise from Malta and wrote, “There is far too much peace and quiet .. make some noise .. a dance beat thumbs it up across the creek at the other facility .. the thump quite familiar.

I move in it rhythmically and rest.” The film went on the floors in Malta last month.Explaining the travel route, he wrote: “Over the waters of the Arabian Sea and on to the sand coloured land of Doha, where we pick up some gasoline for the onward journey. And then on to Malta, flying over Saudi Arabia, over Cairo in Egypt, turning right on to the Mediterranean and driving in the skies straight to the island of Malta.