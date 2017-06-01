Allocation to tackle terrorism, corruption unclear: Badruddoza

DHAKA : It is not clear at all how much the government has allocated to prevent terrorism and corruption in the country from its 400,000 crore budget, said Bikalpa Dhara Bangladesh President Dr AQM Badruddoza Chowdhury, reports UNB.

He said, “A huge budget has been placed yesterday. Although it is a big budget, how much of it is going to be spent to uproot terrorism from the society?”

Observing that corruption now has spread to every nook and corner of the country, he said, “How much money from the budget would be spent to eliminate corruption?”

The former president raised the question while speaking as the chief guest at a seminar at the Jatiya Press Club in the capital on Thursday.

The seminar styled “Freedom of media and today’s Bangladesh” was organised by online news portal Shabujbangla24.com, marking its fourth anniversary.

A reception to 17 prominent persons of the society for their outstanding contributions to different fields was also held after the seminar.

The veteran politician observed that corruption has spread to all levels of education system in our country and even the primary education is not free of it.

Referring to forced disappearance he said the crisis of forced disappearances is haunting the society which must be stopped.

Urging media to tell the truth bravely, Badruddoza said, “Journalist-killing has now become a culture. That is why the murder of journalists Sagor-Runi has not been tried yet.”

Claiming that the government is deceiving people in the name of development, Nagorik Oikko Convener, and also a special guest at the event, Mahmudur Rahman Manna said everybody knows that there is no democracy and freedom of press in the country.