Alal, Sohel among 25 BNP men indicted in violence case

DHAKA : A court here on Monday framed charges against 25 BNP leaders and activists, including Moazzem Hossain Alal and Habib-un-Nabi Khan Sohel, in a violence case filed with Paltan Police Station in 2012, reports UNB.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Lutfar Rahman Shishir passed the order, fixing September 27 for the formal trial to begin with the deposition of witnesses.

The court also issued a warrant for the arrest of three BNP leaders-Alal, Sultan Salauddun Tuku and Saiful Alam Nirob-rejecting their time petition as they could not appear before the court on health grounds, said Advocate Taherul Islam Towhid.

According to the FIR, the accused torched a bus of ‘Anabil Paribahan’ in the city’s Paltan area during a procession brought out by BNP on April 23, 2012 and obstructed police from performing their duty.