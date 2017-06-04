AL wants polls sans BNP fearing defeat: Fakhrul

Dhaka, Jun 4 – BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Sunday alleged that Awami League is trying to hold the next national election keeping BNP aside for fear of facing a debacle, reports UNB.

“Awami League wants to hold controlled parliamentary polls without BNP’s participation as the party knows it very well that it won’t be able to win the election if BNP joins it,” he said.

The BNP leader came up with the remarks while speaking at a discussion arranged by Jatiyatabadi Swechchhasebak Dal at the Institution of Engineers, Bangladesh, marking BNP founder Ziaur Rahman’s 36th founding anniversary.

He said the ruling party leaders are seeking votes across the country while BNP leaders are busy with dealing with ‘false’ cases filed against them.

Fakhrul said the country’s people will foil all the plots of the government to hold another January-5, 2014 like lopsided election. “They’re living in a fool’s paradise if they think they’ll be able to hold a unilateral election sending BNP leaders and activists in jail.”

Opposing the proposed national budget for fiscal year 2017-18, the BNP leader said the country’s people are not saying it is a good budget. “Even, pro-Awami League people are saying it’s a bad budget.”

He said the government has imposed huge tax burden on people to take mega projects only for creating scope for ruling party men to plunder public money.

Mentioning that the government has destroyed democracy and snatched people’s basic and voting rights, Fakhrul called upon all to get united for putting up a strong resistance against it and restore all the ‘lost’ rights.