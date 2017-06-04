AL has no demand to EC: Quader

DHAKA, June 4, 2017 – Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader today said his party has no demand to the Election Commission against the backdrop of BNP Chairperson Begum Khaleda’s request to the commission not to pay any heed to AL’s demand, reports BSS.

“Begun Zia requested the Election Commission not to hear to any demand of Awami League. I want to say her that Awami League has no irrational demand to EC . . . BNP might have such demands,” he told a reception ceremony for meritorious students at Monipur High School and College at Mirpur here.

Quader, also minister for road transport and bridges, said the EC would not listen to anybody’s demand rather it would conduct election as per the constitution.

Manipur High School and College Principal chaired the function while Dhaka-15 seat lawmaker Kamal Ahmed Majumder also addressed it.

About the teachers’ politics, the AL general secretary said supporting any political party is a right for any individual and teachers can do that.

“But if teachers do active politics, standard of education would not develop. Standard teaching is must for standard education,” he observed.

The minister called upon the students to say no to abuse of drug and corruption.

“Yaba (tablets) and drugs are enemies to all. We have to take stand against the abuse of drugs collectively irrespective of any political affiliation,” he said.