AL men attacking BNP’s religious progs : Fakhrul

DHAKA : BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Saturday alleged that ruling party men are obstructing and attacking their religious programmes like iftar parties at different parts of the country, reports UNB.

“They (AL men) are foiling our iftar parties across the country. Police are not giving us permission for holding iftar parties at some places while the law enforcers together with the ruling party men are attacking us at some other places. Such an incident took place yesterday (Friday) in Keraniganj,” he said.

The BNP leader came up with the remarks at a press conference at the party’s Nayapaltan central office. The press meet was arranged denouncing the attack on an iftar party arranged by BNP chairperson’s adviser Amanullah Aman.

Fakhrul said local ruling party leaders and activists attacked the iftar party hosted by Aman at Hazratpur in Keraniganj and they later attacked his residence there.

“The government is not only launching such attacks on political parties, but also on religious programmes. We think the government is snatching people’s all basic rights with its repressive acts. We strongly condemn the government’s such attacks and obstructions,” he said.

Fakhrul also warned that activities like launching attacks on opposition leaders and activists and their programmes are not good for democracy.

He demanded the government take action against those attacked Aman’s iftar party and his house.

The BNP leader also denounced the arson attacks on houses of indigenous community in Rangamati’s Longadu upazila.

He demanded the government take stern action against those involved in the attack after identifying them through a fair investigation into the incident.

Replying to a question, he said the government is trying to make BNP inactive by repressing its popular leaders.