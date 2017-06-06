ACC driver suspended as he ‘threatens’ judge

DHAKA : The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) on Tuesday suspended a driver of its head office for allegedly threatening a district judge over phone introducing himself as the Commission’s director general, reports UNB.

The ACC has issued a suspension order, signed by ACC chairman Iqbal Mahmood, against driver Habibur Rahman, ACC spokesman Pranab Kumar Bhattacharya told UNB.

According to the official order, Habibur Rahman called the district judge of the Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal of Faridpur over phone on 8:50 am on June 1, 2017 and claimed that he is a director general (money-laundering) of the national anti-graft agency. And he lobbied for a case.