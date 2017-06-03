ACC developing software to check institutional graft

DHAKA : The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) is developing a digital monitoring software to check institutional graft, reports BSS.

“The anti-graft watchdog has taken the initiative to build a corruption-free Bangladesh, which is one of the indices for achieving sustainable development,” ACC officials said.

ACC Secretary Abu Md Mostafa Kamal told this correspondent that the commission is now developing software to install a digital system, which would monitor all its activities.

He said the software is being developed under a technical assistance project, and the ACC has signed an agreement with the Asian Development Bank (ADB) in this regard.

A total of Taka 7.60 crore would be spent for this purpose, Kamal said, adding that of the amount, the ADB would provide Taka 6.40 crore, while the rest of the money would be given by the ACC.

“With the development of the software, we will monitor the entire activities of the commission electronically. Then all activities of the ACC, including searching, investigation, case and prosecution will be done through online,” the ACC secretary said.

“This initiative has been undertaken to stop institutional corruption … we hope that the ACC will witness more success,” he said.

About the digital system to prevent corruption, ACC Deputy Director Pranab Kumar Bhattacharya said the commission would bring its various activities under the digital system.

“The digital software will strengthen the ACC’s monitoring activities,” he said. He said short message has been introduced through the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) to make people aware of preventing corruption.

“The messages containing various anti-graft slogans are being reached the people on various important days and occasions,” he said. The ACC deputy director said documentaries are being aired on radio and televisions.

Besides, the ACC has its own website, where all information is available. He said anybody could know about the ACC if he/she visits the websit.